Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. Questerre Energy had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.
Questerre Energy Price Performance
TSE:QEC remained flat at C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 43,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,622. Questerre Energy has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About Questerre Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Questerre Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.