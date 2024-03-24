Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. Questerre Energy had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.

TSE:QEC remained flat at C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 43,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,622. Questerre Energy has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

