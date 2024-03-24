Raydium Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00002940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $500.68 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,674,736 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
