Raymond James Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.20 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.22.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7777202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

