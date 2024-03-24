Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $9.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

RC stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.