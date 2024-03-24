Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $967.24 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $956.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $876.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $963.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

