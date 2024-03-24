Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.86. 6,199,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

