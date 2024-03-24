Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Renasant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Renasant by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

