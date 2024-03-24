Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head-To-Head Review

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.66 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.63 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -4.85

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Renesas Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renesas Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Renesas Electronics and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 129.90%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, multi-port and SRAMs, non-volatile memory, and standard logic products; and AC/DC & isolated DC/DC converters, battery management, DC converters, digital power, discrete power devices, linear regulators, FET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, LED backlight drivers, solid state lighting, USB type-C, USB power delivery, and rapid charge, voltage references, and wireless power. Further, the company provides Automotive Radar Sensors, Industrial Radar Sensors, modulators and demodulators, phased array beamformers, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, industrial radar, optical, position, and automotive sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.