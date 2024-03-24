Request 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Request has a market capitalization of $133.15 million and $3.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,005.69 or 1.00552141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012176 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00149123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1310948 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,339,669.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

