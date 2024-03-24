Request 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Request has a total market cap of $133.78 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007559 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00015810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,600.62 or 0.99891823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00148818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1310948 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,339,669.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

