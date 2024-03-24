Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,092 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

