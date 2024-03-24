Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 179,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,782. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $86.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

