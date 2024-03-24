Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,505 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 13,568 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

