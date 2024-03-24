Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.