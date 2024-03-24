Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

