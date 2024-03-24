Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.81. 18,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

