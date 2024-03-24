Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $138.66. 86,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,095. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

