Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 519 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,785,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

