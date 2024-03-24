Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

