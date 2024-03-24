Reviewing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 8.29% 16.05% 1.24% Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.17% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coastal Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.12%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $537.55 million 0.93 $44.58 million $3.27 11.38 Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.81 $9.29 million $1.51 8.26

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.