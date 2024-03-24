Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 16.21% 5.29% 0.57% Banco Santander-Chile 9.99% 10.73% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $19.97, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.36 $70.01 million $553.73 8.83 Banco Santander-Chile $6.07 billion 1.51 $695.31 million $1.27 15.28

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual fund management, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange services, financial leasing, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, leasing, factoring, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance residential projects. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fundraising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other products; and manages capital allocations. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Santander-Chile operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

