Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

