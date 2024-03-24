Richelieu Gestion SA Has $339,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $770.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

