Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 62 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.29 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

