Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $170.10. 5,645,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

