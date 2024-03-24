Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7,141.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 37,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. 4,177,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

