Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $123,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.86. 1,366,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

