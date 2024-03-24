Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $153,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 827,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,649. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.