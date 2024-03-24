Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 232,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 29,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

