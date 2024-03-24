Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $199,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,591. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.