Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 1,838,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

