Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

