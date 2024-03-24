Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Hershey were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

