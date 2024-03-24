Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 234 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,228,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

