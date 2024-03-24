Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 353 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 1.1 %

UL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $49.99. 2,356,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

