Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 495 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.93. 1,440,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,138. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.