Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 942 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

