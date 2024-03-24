Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 954 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 10,437,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

