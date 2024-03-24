Round Dollar Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

