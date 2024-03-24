Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

