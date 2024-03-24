Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 220

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £448.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5,980.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,798.22). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,194 shares of company stock worth $563,963. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

