Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of MMM opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

