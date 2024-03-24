Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Lowered to C$3.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
