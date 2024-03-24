Safe Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00109249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99076831 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

