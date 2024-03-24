Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.85 and its 200-day moving average is $418.90.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

