Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 9,625 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 891,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,697. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

