Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,826. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.15. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

