Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 176,463 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 176,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 1,033,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

