Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.