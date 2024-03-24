Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

